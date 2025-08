EIB Beratung stößt 2024 fast 200 Milliarden Euro an Investitionen an

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €45 million loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company for the Italian province of Monza and Brianza, to back its 2025-2029 investment plan. The agreement announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Boerci aims to improve the efficiency of water and sewerage infrastructure in the municipalities served, benefiting around 877 000 people.