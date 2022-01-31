Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Washington
13
-
18
oct 2025

The EIB at the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings 2025

Location: Washington , us

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C. will bring together global leaders to discuss ways to strengthen development finance, foster resilience and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will take part in the discussions, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to global partnerships, climate action and green investment.

  Learn more about our participation in our Media advisory.

Key events

Tuesday, 14 October Wednesday, 15 October Thursday, 16 October Friday, 17 October

62nd IDB Bi-Annual Meeting

09:00-15:00 ET

Our Chief Economist Debora Revoltella will participate in a panel titled ''The Global Economic Outlook'' at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) headquarters. She will also present the EIB Group’s Investment Survey 2025.

Devex Impact House Event: The future of development

10:05-10:20 ET

President Calviño will join Devex editor-in-chief Raj Kumar for a conversation on reimagining global development – highlighting trust, determination and partnerships as guiding principles for the EIB Group’s new global strategy, climate leadership and strengthened cooperation among multilateral development banks (MDBs).

14th Ministerial Meeting: Unlocking Resilience Finance

11:30-12:30 ET

Vice-President Fayolle will attend this event highlighting the critical role of finance ministries in scaling up adaptation investments.

 

 

 

 

8th Ministerial Roundtable for Support to Ukraine

12:45-14:00 ET

President Calviño will discuss the Bank's unwavering support for Ukraine, highlighting efforts to provide energy resilience, repair critical infrastructure and support small businesses, while preparing the country for long-term reconstruction and EU integration.

  Learn more about the EIB Group's support for Ukraine

10th MDBs Water Coordination meeting

08:00-09:00 ET

Vice-President Fayolle will join this event to discuss strengthening coordination among multilateral development banks (MDBs) on global water initiatives, enhancing investment in water security and supporting sustainable management of water resources worldwide.

  Learn more about the EIB Group's support for water

Atlantic Council event

10:00-11:00 ET

President Calviño will join a conversation on ''Financing Europe’s future'' at the Atlantic Council, moderated by Josh Lipsky, discussing how the EIB Group strengthens Europe’s role in the world through sustainable investment, innovation and strategic partnerships that enhance economic resilience and global influence.

 Watch the livestream

Aligning Climate Finance in Emerging Markets

10:00-11:30 ET

At this World Economic Forum event, Vice-President Fayolle will discuss how climate finance can boost growth and resilience in emerging markets while supporting global sustainability goals.

 

 

Development Committee Ministerial Meeting

13:30-15:30 ET

Vice-President Fayolle will attend the World Bank and IMF meeting to advance discussions on sustainable development, financial stability and inclusive global growth.

 

 

 

 

 

Council on Foreign Relations

16:00-17:00 ET

President Calviño will join Sergii Marchenko, Minister of Finance, Ukraine and Odile Renaud-Basso, President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in a panel ''Next Steps on Ukraine Reconstruction''. She will highlight the EIB Group's support for Ukraine's reconstruction, resilience and long-term growth.

 Watch the livestream

  Learn more about the EIB Group's support for Ukraine

Heads of MDBs meeting

11:30-12:30 ET

President Calviño will join her counterparts from other multilateral development banks (MDBs) to explore early opportunities, benefits and challenges of co-financing and to share knowledge and experience to build collective capacity.

IN FOCUS

Climate Bank Roadmap

Discover how the EIB Group is accelerating green investment through phase 2 of its Climate Bank Roadmap, with new targets for climate adaptation and a continued commitment to align all operations with the Paris Agreement.

Explore the publication  

Top stories

The EIB Group at IMF/World Bank Group Meetings: Defending the multilateral rules-based order for a safer more prosperous world
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is participating in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund this week in Washington D.C.
European firms show resilience, invest in Green transition, and match US companies in adopting AI technologies, new EIB survey shows
European businesses are firmly staying the course, investing in the green and digital transitions, and showing resilience in the face of a volatile global landscape, according to the latest annual European Investment Bank Investment Survey (EIBIS).
EIB-Gruppe beschleunigt und vereinfacht grüne Investitionen – für Europas Wettbewerbsfähigkeit, Energiesicherheit und Technologieführerschaft
Die Europäische Investitionsbank-Gruppe (EIB-Gruppe) hat die zweite Phase ihres wegweisenden Klimabank-Fahrplans eingeleitet und setzt damit ihren Kurs als Ankerinvestor für die grüne industrielle Revolution, Energiesicherheit und gemeinsamen Wohlstand fort. Aufbauend auf dem großen Erfolg des Fahrplans seit 2020 legt die zweite Phase die Prioritäten der EIB-Gruppe bis zum Ende dieses Jahrzehnts fest. Dabei werden die Abläufe grundlegend vereinfacht, um grüne Investitionen zu beschleunigen.
GEMs: Investitionsrisiko in Schwellenmärkten niedriger als allgemein angenommen
Neue GEMs-Daten zu Zahlungsausfällen und Erlösen zeigen neue Ansätze für Investitionschancen und Diversifikationsmöglichkeiten durch mehr Transparenz

Our activities

Learn more about the EIB and how our activities make an impact around the world.

Climate action

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.

Ukraine solidarity

After Russia’s invasion, our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.

Global investment

Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

Fragility and conflict

We are increasing investments to build resilience in fragile and conflict-affected areas, addressing crises like conflict, displacement, and food insecurity.

