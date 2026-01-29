Water and wastewater

The future of water
We are the world’s largest multilateral lender in the water sector. We are making communities more resilient by providing millions with access to clean, safe water, protecting against flood and drought, and innovating new technologies.
Why do we need water?
We need water to live. It quenches our thirst, feeds us and keeps our economies afloat. Yet global demand for freshwater is expected to surpass sustainable supply by 40% in 2030. This could have serious implications globally. Which is why we develop and improve large-scale infrastructure, invest in digitalisation and smart water management as well as support nature-based solutions.
Water Resilience Programme
Our financing and advisory activities directly support the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy. Our programme focuses on three main goals:
- Improving access to clean water
in the European Union and beyond
- Strengthening water resilience
of communities and the economy
- Supporting EU innovation and competitiveness
in the water sector
We have committed to increasing investment in water to €15 billion between 2025 and 2027. This financing is needed for major infrastructure – from reservoirs to pipelines and treatment plants – as well as for projects that reduce water losses and control pollution. Our support makes sure that smaller towns and utility companies can access the funds they need to improve water services. We also support innovations that keep Europe at the forefront of water technology.
IN FOCUS
‘Water is everything’
Without water, there is no food, no energy, no transport, no industry. Which is why we are committed to supporting Europe’s continued leadership in the sector by scaling investment into innovative solutions.
Our impact
Whether improving access to clean water or strengthening protections against drought and flood, our financing has a real impact on the ground. In 2025, we invested €5 billion in projects around the world that are expected to result in:
32 million people
with safer drinking water and sanitation
18.5 million people
with reduced drought risk
6.9 million people
with reduced flood risk
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to greater water security and resilience.
-
Ilunion wird mit EIB Beratung umweltfreundlicher
Spanisches Unternehmen spart Strom und Wasser dank EIB Beratung – für mehr Gewinn und mehr Jobs für Menschen mit Behinderung
-
Steter Tropfen nährt den Hain
Innovative, nachhaltige Verfahren und grüner Strom bringen im trockenen Marokko neues Leben in den Anbau von Zitrusfrüchten.
-
Wasser, ein Gut für alle
Erfahren Sie, was Europa dafür tut, damit Wasser ein Gut für alle bleibt und wir weiter mit innovativen Wasserlösungen vorangehen.
-
Unsere Ukraine-Unterstützung 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
-
Wasser für Marokko – Zazias Geschichte
Wushu-Trainerin Zazia und 30.000 Marokkaner haben dank einer von der EIB unterstützten Pipeline nun sauberes Wasser. Erfahren Sie, wie dieses Projekt das Leben in Boufekrane und Meknès verändert hat.
-
Auf dem Weg in die Zukunft
Bosnien und Herzegowina ebnet den Weg zur EU-Mitgliedschaft – mit Projekten, in denen sich die Widerstandskraft der Menschen spiegelt
-
Eine Flut von Innovationen
Die Europäische Investitionsbank fördert moderne Technologien der blauen Wirtschaft für eine nachhaltige Nutzung der Meere
-
Endlich sicher
Der Stausee Racibórz Dolny hat bei den jüngsten Überschwemmungen im Südwesten Polens Millionen Menschen geschützt
-
Ein Quell der Resilienz
Auf Kreta verursacht der Klimawandel schwere Dürren. Doch ein Stausee- und Bewässerungsprojekt schafft Abhilfe und belebt die Landwirtschaft
-
Mehr als nur ein Teich
Serbien renaturiert mit EU-Hilfe Marschland, das CO2 bindet und damit wichtig ist für den Kampf gegen den Klimawandel
Our publications
Understanding water systems is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
Water Security Financing Report 2024
The Joint MDB Water Security Financing Report 2024 marks a milestone in collective action by ten Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to strengthen global water security. Building on commitments made at COP28 and the One Water Summit, the report sets a baseline for tracking investments and collaboration across the water sector.
-
European Blue Champions
This report provides market intelligence analysis, based on the findings of an ecosystem mapping, a survey, interviews with experts, and case studies, conducted in the course of the Blue Champions Pilot Advisory Programme, launched jointly by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.
-
Treuhandfonds in Aktion
Die Entwicklungsgelder sind begrenzt. Lesen Sie, wie die EIB Global über zwölf Treuhandfonds Projekte fördert, die Veränderungen zum Guten bewirken.
-
Wasser Überblick 2024
Diese Veröffentlichung gibt einen Überblick darüber, wie die Europäische Investitionsbank die Wasser unterstützt.
-
Sustainable innovation
The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.
-
Evaluation of EIB support for the water sector outside the European Union (From 2010 to 2021)
This independent evaluation finds that EIB water projects outside the EU led to the expected results, strongly contributed to climate action and environmental sustainability but that development outcomes were not optimised.
-
Orientierung der EIB für Finanzierungen im Wassersektor
Die EIB ist einer der weltgrößten multilateralen Kreditgeber für Wasserprojekte. In ihrer neuen Orientierung für Finanzierungen im Wassersektor zeigt sie, wie sie die Wirkung von Wasserprojekten für Gesellschaft, Klima und Umwelt maximiert.
-
Microplastics and Micropollutants in Water
Microplastics and micropollutants are a growing health risk worldwide. Here's what the European Investment Bank is doing to help reduce the emission of these contaminants.
-
Die Clean-Oceans-Initiative
Die Clean-Oceans-Initiative fördert Projekte gegen den Plastikmüll in Flüssen, Meeren und an Land. Bis 2024 sollen 4 Milliarden Euro für öffentliche und private Projekte bereitgestellt werden.
-
The EIB Water Sector Fund
This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.