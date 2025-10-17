Advancing Global Gateway: Vista Group and EIB sign € 30 million in loans to support SMEs and agricultural value chains in Guinea and Sierra Leone

EIB

Through this new cooperation with Vista, the EIB is extending its first-ever intermediated loans to domestic banks in Sierra Leone and Guinea to support SMEs.

Centred on agricultural value chains, the cooperation is fully embedded in EU strategies: the TRANSFORM programme in Guinea, which supports 100 high-potential agribusinesses, and the Salon Access to Finance initiative in Sierra Leone, which incentivises agricultural lending to MSMEs.

This cooperation is signed under the Women for Stronger Communities and Growth initiative, which will mobilize €1 billion by 2027 to boost women’s and communities’ economic resilience to climate change and food insecurity.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development branch EIB Global, and Vista Group have signed two financing agreements of respectively € 20 million with Vista Gui and € 10 million with Vista Bank (SL) to strengthen access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps in Guinea and Sierra Leone. This important initiative is enabled by the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) which serves to mobilise public and private financing under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

The signature ceremony was held in Washington in the margins of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, in the presence of Simon Tiemtoré, Chairman of Vista Group, Marjeta Jager, Deputy Director-General at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships, and EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

The loans will focus on enhancing private sector development, with at least 70% of the funding targeting agricultural value chains, such as cashew, infant food, fruits and vegetables processing and rice value chains across both countries, and country-specific priorities, such as fish and seafood processing, as well as cereals, including fonio and rice, in Guinea, and cocoa, palm oil, cassava, and coffee in Sierra Leone. In parallel, at least 30% of the loans will support women-led or women-serving businesses in line with 2X Challenge criteria, and at least 50% will target youth-led or youth-inclusive enterprises.

This initiative contributes to the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and two Team Europe Initiatives: the Green and Blue Economy in Guinea and the Green Pact in Sierra Leone. The investments will be closely aligned with ongoing EU programmes in both countries:

In Guinea, the TRANSFORM programme will support 100 high-potential agribusinesses ("gazelles") with productivity improvements and better access to finance. Vista Gui will sit on the programme's Steering Committee.

In Sierra Leone, the Salone Access to Finance initiative, led by the EU Delegation, will establish a matching grant facility to incentivise agricultural lending to MSMEs, potentially including clients of Vista Bank (SL).

In addition, a complementary Technical Assistance programme will be launched to support the banks in deploying the funds effectively. It will strengthen their agricultural lending capacity, support gender-responsive financial product development, and help align their Environmental and Social Management Systems with EIB standards. It will also help familiarise Final Beneficiaries with EU-aligned sustainability certifications, particularly in sectors covered by the EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR).

Vista Group Chairman Simon Tiemtoré commented: “This partnership is a major step forward for Vista’s strategy to empower African SMEs, especially in the agribusiness sector. With the support of the EIB and the EU, we will strengthen our offering of long-term finance and advisory services that create jobs, build resilience, and unlock the region’s immense potential.”

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela commented: “By unlocking long-term capital for small and medium-sized businesses in agriculture, we are strengthening local entrepreneurship, food security, and job creation in Guinea and Sierra Leone. This partnership with Vista Group and the EIB is a clear example of what Global Gateway stands for: strategic investment in sustainable development that empowers people, builds resilience, and creates real opportunities on the ground.”

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle stated: “By partnering with Vista Group, we are empowering local financial institutions to support entrepreneurs in agriculture in Guinea and Sierra Leone, which is key to sustainable and inclusive growth. With a strong focus on women, youth, and sustainable value chains, this operation is a concrete demonstration of the EIB’s commitment to the Global Gateway strategy in West Africa.”

Background information

About the European Union’s priorities in Guinea

The EU-Guinea partnership aims at supporting the country's democratic transition and strengthening its institutions. It also aims to improve migration management, enhance economic and investment opportunities for inclusive growth and decent jobs, and combat climate change and environmental degradation. The EU intends to create inclusive opportunities for young people by investing in human capital, such as vocational training and healthcare, and in productive capital, like infrastructure and equipment, with a particular focus on priority green and blue value chains.

@UEenguinee

About the European Union’s priorities in Sierra Leone

The EU-Sierra Leone partnership is centered on generating sustainable jobs, particularly for youth, in agriculture and renewable energy sectors. This will be achieved through infrastructure investments, skills development, and support for SMEs. The partnership also emphasizes responsible resource management and promotes governance and electoral reforms to foster peace, stability, and transparency.

@EUinSierraLeone

About EIB Global

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in the Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – one-third of the overall target of this EU strategy. It is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices around the world.

x.com/EIB

https://www.linkedin.com/company/eib-global/

About Vista Group

Vista Group is a financial services’ holding company which has the objective of building a world-class pan-African financial institution group and contributing to economic and financial inclusion in Africa. Vista has entered into strategic partnerships with various global financial institutions to drive its growth strategy by focusing on MSME (SME banking, leasing, factoring, mesofinance, women's banking, etc.), trade and supply chain finance, corporate banking and bancassurance. Through these partnerships, Vista also aims to increase profitability while reducing operating costs and mitigating risk. Vista Group is focused on maximising the opportunities in its respective markets to become the financial institution of choice through innovative banking and insurance products.

www.x.com/vista_bank

www.linkedin.com/company/vista-bank-group