Finnish startup Aisti secures €20 million EIB loan to advance sustainable noise-reducing panels

EIB lends Finnish startup Aisti €20 million to scale up production of bio-based acoustic tiles for buildings

Company to use financing to increase capacity of factory in Eastern Finland

Backed by InvestEU, operation supports European green and regional-development goals

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Aisti, a Finnish manufacturer of bio-based suspended ceiling panels that reduce noise, €20 million to increase its production capacity. The panels, known as acoustic tiles, are made from wood fibres. The material is patented and offers a sustainable alternative to traditional mineral wool tiles. It is designed for use in commercial buildings and in the public sector, such as schools and offices.

Aisti will use the EIB loan to double the planned production capacity of its large-scale production facility in Kitee, a rural city in Eastern Finland. The factory is scheduled to start manufacturing the tiles in the second half of 2026.

The agreement advances European Union efforts to fight climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from buildings and to create a “circular economy” by promoting goods that can be recycled and reused. In addition to being less carbon-intensive and more sustainable than traditional acoustic ceiling materials, Aisti’s tiles contain no mineral wool fibres, meaning they do not release mineral fibres into indoor air.

“Europe’s green transition depends on the emergence of innovative companies like Aisti,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “By backing this project, we are promoting the circular economy, supporting rural development, and reinforcing Europe’s capacity to produce sustainable construction materials at scale.”

The agreement marks a milestone for Aisti, a startup founded in 2019, and enables the company to double its planned production capacity. The financing is under the InvestEU programme and involves venture debt – a type of long‑term loan that is designed for innovative companies.

Offering flexible conditions without diluting ownership, venture debt helps bridge the gap between early equity rounds and traditional bank financing, enabling companies to scale more rapidly and with greater financial stability.

"With EIB’s support, we can move faster and further than our initial business plan,” said Aisti Chief Executive Officer Mikko Paananen. “Doubling our capacity strengthens our ability to offer a natural, recyclable alternative to traditional acoustic tiles – at the scale the market now demands. This partnership brings us closer to our vision of changing construction for good by making healthier, lower-carbon materials the new industry standard."

The company’s planned factory will itself have green features by using an energy-efficient production process powered by clean electricity. Initial annual production capacity is due to reach 2.5 million square metres – equivalent to 17% of the acoustic tile market in the Nordics.

In addition to going towards the factory, the EIB loan will enable Aisti to deepen research and development work aimed at enhancing the tiles’ acoustic and fire-resistant properties. That in turn will help drive market expansion in Europe including the Nordic region.

Beyond supporting EU goals on climate action, environmental sustainability and the bioeconomy, the EIB financing promotes skilled job creation in a rural region with limited industrial activity, while fostering knowledge transfer in bio-based manufacturing. The project also contributes to the European Investment Bank’s TechEU initiative by accelerating innovation in sustainable, biomass-based solutions.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2024, the EIB Group signed nearly €89 billion of new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the EU with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investment for EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments available to support investment in the EU, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest in projects, leveraging on the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increasing their risk-bearing capacity and mobilising at least €372 billion in additional investment.

About Aisti

Aisti is a Finnish material technology company manufacturing natural suspended ceiling acoustic tiles from renewable wood fibre. We use foam-forming technology to transform fibres into high-performing acoustic tiles that are safe, sustainable, recyclable and competitively priced. Designed to meet the needs of architects, contractors and developers, Aisti’s products deliver acoustic excellence without compromise. All while helping the construction industry transition towards healthier, lower-carbon, and more circular building solutions.