VISTA YOUTH & GENDER AGRI VALUE CHAINS MBIL

The EIB intermediated loans to Vista Gui and Vista Bank (SL) will address market failures in Guinea and Sierra Leone, where agribusiness SMEs face severe financing constraints due to high-risk perception, lack of long-term financing, high interest rates, and collateral requirements.





Aligned with the EU's Global Gateway strategy, the operation promotes sustainable and inclusive economic growth. It will contribute to Team Europe Initiatives, notably the Green and Blue Economy in Guinea, which fosters sustainable agri-food systems, and Sierra Leone's Green Pact, which strengthens food security and employment-oriented value chains. By directing at least 70% of financing to agricultural value chains, including EU priority sectors such as cashew, infant food, fruits and vegetables processing and rice, it supports economic diversification and food security. It also complements EU-funded initiatives, including UNCDF's "Salon Access to Finance" and the Feed Salone Strategy in Sierra Leone, as well as the "TRANSFORM" programme in Guinea, ensuring synergies with ongoing EU interventions. It also reinforces EU commitments to gender equality and youth empowerment. With a 50% youth and 30% gender equality target, in line with GAP III and the 2X Challenge, it addresses barriers to economic participation in countries with high migration risks.





By providing long tenors at flexible terms, the EIB loans will enable Vista Gui and Vista Bank (SL) to expand access to tailored financial products for SMEs, particularly in agriculture, which will be also supported with a TA programme to strengthen their agricultural financing expertise and environmental and social frameworks, while supporting agrifood SMEs in structuring bankable projects. The implementation of Environmental and Social Management Systems (ESMS) and a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework will contribute to ensure responsible lending, complementing the support provided by other European development finance institutions.