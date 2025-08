The project concerns the scale-up of capacity of the existing production facility from the current 2,000 tons of wire/year to an annual capacity in the range of 8,000 to 12,000 tons of magnet wire used in all types of powertrain motors in automotive, renewable energy and consumer applications. The Project includes also Promoter's RDI including R&D facility and equipment capex, for the development of new wire solutions in automotive and adjacent markets. The investments are located in in Turin, Italy, for the period 2024-2027."