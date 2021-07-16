Part of the series :
Description
In one of the most challenging years in the recent history, the EIB Group demonstrated its commitment for the Western Balkan by scaling up financial and technical support for the region’s green recovery. The EIB is helping create a well-connected, green and inclusive region to ensure its competitiveness and sustainability post-COVID-19. The EIB is also continuing to support the region’s green and digital transition as well as its integration in the EU market.
