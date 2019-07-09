Part of the series :
Description
In 2018, the EIB stepped up its contribution to sustainable development and climate action in Latin America, providing EUR 639 million via 15 financing operations, which was the highest number of EIB operations structured in a year in the region.
The EIB started investing in Latin America in 1993. Since then, it has supported 117 projects with total financing of around EUR 8.4 billion in 14 countries.
