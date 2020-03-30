Part of the series :
The European Investment Bank, the EIB, has been operating in Latin America since 1993 supporting projects that favor a sustainable and inclusive development. Throughout these almost 30 years, the EU bank has provided more than 10.2 billion euros to support investments in 14 countries in the region. In 2019, the EIB granted 817 million euros, the highest volume of financing in the last six years. Almost 80% of it went to promote projects that support the fight against climate change.
In the Caribbean, where the EIB operates since 1978, the EU bank provided 93 million euros last year alone. Nearly half of the EU bank's activity in the region was dedicated to supporting climate change adaptation and mitigation projects.
