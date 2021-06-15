Description

As a long-standing partner to the Western Balkans, the EIB supports development of the private sector by providing financing under favourable terms and condition, in cooperation with its local partners. To help SMEs recover faster from the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent loss of jobs, the EU Bank introduced a significant financial package for the region under the European Union’s Team Europe initiative to help the most affected sectors. The EIB Group is also supporting social inclusion in the region. We signed our first impact finance loan in the region to help local small businesses improve their social impact in gender equality, youth employment and encourage companies to employ people from vulnerable social groups.