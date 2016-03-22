Dans la série :
Description
En 2015, la BEI a investi 936 millions d’EUR dans 34 projets différents réalisés dans 15 pays ACP et six regroupements régionaux. La Banque a également investi 150 millions d’EUR supplémentaires en République d’Afrique du Sud.
