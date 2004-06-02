  • Informations de publication

    2 juin 2004

Description

Le rapport statistique présentant sous forme de listes les projets financés et les emprunts levés en 2003 par la BEI, et la liste des projets du FEI. Des tableaux de synthèse de l'année et sur 5 ans sont également présentés.

Sommaire:

  • Projets financés et statistiques
    • Chiffres clés du Groupe BEI
    • Les prêts dans l’Union européenne
    • Les prêts dans pays candidats à l’adhésion
    • Les prêts dans pays partenaires
    • Opérations de capital-risque
    • Opérations de garantie
    • Annexe statistique
    • Taux de conversion