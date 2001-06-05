  • Informations de publication

    5 juin 2001

Description

Le rapport statistique présentant sous forme de listes les projets financés et les emprunts levés en 2000 par la BEI, et la liste des projets du FEI. Des tableaux de synthèse de l'année et sur 5 ans sont également présentés.

Sommaire:

  • Projets financés et statistiques
    • Les prêts dans l’Union européenne
    • Pays candidats à l’adhésion
    • Pays Partenaires
    • Annexe statistique
    • Taux de conversion
