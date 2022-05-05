Description
In 2021, the European Investment Bank lent a total of EUR 65bn and the European Investment Fund committed EUR 31bn.
This report, formerly known as Statistical Report, lists the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB, together with a list of EIF projects.
All editions of this publication
- Financing and borrowing activities 2023
- Financing and borrowing activities 2022
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2020
- EIB Statistical Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2017
- Rapport statistique 2016
- Rapport statistique 2015
- Rapport statistique 2014
- Rapport statistique 2013
- Rapport statistique 2012
- Rapport statistique 2011
- Rapport statistique 2008
- Rapport statistique 2007
- Rapport statistique 2006
- Rapport statistique 2005
- Rapport statistique 2004
- Rapport statistique 2003
- Rapport statistique 2002
- Rapport statistique 2001
- Rapport statistique 2000
- Rapport annuel 2010 – volume "Statistiques"
- Rapport annuel 2009 – volume "Statistiques"