  • Publication information

    5 May 2022

    92 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5231-3 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/706979

PDF (EN)

Description

In 2021, the European Investment Bank lent a total of EUR 65bn and the European Investment Fund committed EUR 31bn.

This report, formerly known as Statistical Report, lists the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB, together with a list of EIF projects.