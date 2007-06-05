Description
Le rapport statistique présentant sous forme de listes les projets financés et les emprunts levés en 2006 par la BEI, et la liste des projets du FEI. Des tableaux de synthèse de l'année et sur 5 ans sont également présentés.
Sommaire:
- Projets financés et statistiques
- Chiffres clés du Groupe BEI
- Les prêts dans l’Union européenne
- Les prêts dans pays partenaires
- Annexe statistique
- Fonds européen d’investissement
- Taux de conversion
Toutes les éditions de cette publication
- Financing and borrowing activities 2023
- Financing and borrowing activities 2022
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2021
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2020
- EIB Statistical Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2017
- Rapport statistique 2016
- Rapport statistique 2015
- Rapport statistique 2014
- Rapport statistique 2013
- Rapport statistique 2012
- Rapport statistique 2011
- Rapport statistique 2008
- Rapport statistique 2007
- Rapport statistique 2005
- Rapport statistique 2004
- Rapport statistique 2003
- Rapport statistique 2002
- Rapport statistique 2001
- Rapport statistique 2000
- Rapport annuel 2010 – volume "Statistiques"
- Rapport annuel 2009 – volume "Statistiques"