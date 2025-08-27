PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Date de publication: 19 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierACCEPTABLE BANK(S),FONDS EUROPEEN D'INVESTISSEMENT
Lieu
Description
Pan-European Lending Envelope (LE) Loan to support through securitisation EU small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, Climate action projects, and/or innovation financing as well as other policy objectives such as gender finance and affordable housing. The LE will achieve its objectives through the participation in senior and/or mezzanine tranches of securitsation structures issued by acceptable EU financial institutions. In addition, the LE envelope will support the objectives of the Savings & Investments Union.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 3000 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 27/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).