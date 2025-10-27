BNL ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR AGRI AND COHESION SMES

Référence: 20250563

Date de publication: 27 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO SPA

The operation consists in a guarantee to a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) promoted by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) on a granular portfolio of residential mortgages. The free-up capital will allow the intermediary to generate new loans to on-lend to small and medi-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the specific market segment. More specifically, the guarantee will enable BNL to generate a new portfolio of loans to support working capital and investments needs of the target beneficiaries. Additionally, 30 % of the new loans will finance projects in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, including projects focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy production and the reduction of natural resource usage. Finally, the operation will bring a positive economic and social impact nationwide since the intermediary will deploy 50% of the new portfolio to the benefit of SMEs and Mid-caps operating and/or domiciled in eligible Cohesion Regions, namely in Southern and Insular Italy.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 450 million

Aspects environnementaux

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's environmental standards and related EU and national legislation.

Passation des marchés

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's procurement standards and related EU and national legislation.

Statut

À l'examen