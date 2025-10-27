BNL ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR AGRI AND COHESION SMES

Date de publication: 27 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO SPA
The operation consists in a guarantee to a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) promoted by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) on a granular portfolio of residential mortgages. The free-up capital will allow the intermediary to generate new loans to on-lend to small and medi-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the specific market segment. More specifically, the guarantee will enable BNL to generate a new portfolio of loans to support working capital and investments needs of the target beneficiaries. Additionally, 30 % of the new loans will finance projects in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, including projects focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy production and the reduction of natural resource usage. Finally, the operation will bring a positive economic and social impact nationwide since the intermediary will deploy 50% of the new portfolio to the benefit of SMEs and Mid-caps operating and/or domiciled in eligible Cohesion Regions, namely in Southern and Insular Italy.
EUR 150 million
EUR 450 million
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's environmental standards and related EU and national legislation.
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's procurement standards and related EU and national legislation.
À l'examen
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
