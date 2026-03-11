UCI ABS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Date de publication: 11 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierUNION DE CREDITOS INMOBILIARIOS SA ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDI
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of a Multi-Beneficiary Investment Loan (MBIL) to finance investments that comply with EIB's climate action eligibility criteria.
Objectifs
The aim is to finance the new construction of residential buildings, green mortgages, and energy-efficient building refurbishments, carried out in Spain and Portugal by individuals and homeowners’ associations.
Secteur(s)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).