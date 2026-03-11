Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
UCI ABS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Référence: 20250663
Date de publication: 11 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

UNION DE CREDITOS INMOBILIARIOS SA ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDI

Lieu

Description

The operation consists of a Multi-Beneficiary Investment Loan (MBIL) to finance investments that comply with EIB's climate action eligibility criteria.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance the new construction of residential buildings, green mortgages, and energy-efficient building refurbishments, carried out in Spain and Portugal by individuals and homeowners’ associations.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Espagne Portugal Lignes de crédit