ALLIANZ BANK BG ENHANCED SUPPORT SMES & CA II

Référence: 20250730

Date de publication: 14 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ALLIANZ BANK BULGARIA AD

The project concerns a guarantee for an existing portfolio of loans and leases to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps, supporting Allianz Bank Bulgaria’s lending expansion in this market segment, with a particular focus on projects that support green objectives.

Objectifs

The aim is to increase the availability of finance for projects carried out by the target beneficiaries in the industry, agriculture, and services sectors. The project contributes to the EIB’s SME Lending priority and the Climate Bank Roadmap, thereby supporting EU policy objectives. It has a 25% Climate Action share and is eligible under Article 309, points (a) (projects for developing less-developed regions) and (c) (projects of common interest).

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 110 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 280 million

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen