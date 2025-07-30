ALLIANZ BANK BG ENHANCED SUPPORT SMES & CA II

Date de publication: 14 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierALLIANZ BANK BULGARIA AD
Lieu
Description
The project concerns a guarantee for an existing portfolio of loans and leases to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps, supporting Allianz Bank Bulgaria’s lending expansion in this market segment, with a particular focus on projects that support green objectives.
Objectifs
The aim is to increase the availability of finance for projects carried out by the target beneficiaries in the industry, agriculture, and services sectors. The project contributes to the EIB’s SME Lending priority and the Climate Bank Roadmap, thereby supporting EU policy objectives. It has a 25% Climate Action share and is eligible under Article 309, points (a) (projects for developing less-developed regions) and (c) (projects of common interest).
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 110 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 280 million
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).