SCB PL CA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Date de publication: 10 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSANTANDER CONSUMER BANK SA
Lieu
Description
The project consists of a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering the intermediary’s existing portfolio of consumer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as private individuals in Poland.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the targeted final beneficiaries. More specifically, it will support their investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (electric vehicles). Consequently, as a “green securitisation”, the operation will fully contribute to the EIB’s Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
PLN 430 million (EUR 101 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 1204 million (EUR 283 million)
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).