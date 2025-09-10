SCB PL CA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Référence: 20250499

Date de publication: 10 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK SA

The project consists of a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering the intermediary’s existing portfolio of consumer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as private individuals in Poland.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the targeted final beneficiaries. More specifically, it will support their investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (electric vehicles). Consequently, as a “green securitisation”, the operation will fully contribute to the EIB’s Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

PLN 430 million (EUR 101 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

PLN 1204 million (EUR 283 million)

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

À l'examen