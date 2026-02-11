Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

BIGBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MICRO-SMES

Référence: 20250642
Date de publication: 6 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BIGBANK AS

Lieu

Description

The operation involves a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) on an existing portfolio of consumer and/or SME loans and leases, aimed at supporting the financial intermediary's lending activities in the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). This marks not only EIB's first operation with the Promoter, but also their first securitisation. In an innovative manner, the transaction features assets from four different Member States (Finland and the three Baltic States) within the guaranteed pool. Furthermore, the operation will support the development of cohesion regions in the three Baltic States and will focus on financing micro-SMEs.

Objectifs

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by Small and Medium sized enterprises.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 170 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 350 million

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary's capacity, systems and processes will be assessed for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 25/02/2026

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
11 février 2026
25 février 2026

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Lituanie Estonie Lettonie Lignes de crédit