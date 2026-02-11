BIGBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MICRO-SMES

Référence: 20250642

Date de publication: 6 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BIGBANK AS

The operation involves a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) on an existing portfolio of consumer and/or SME loans and leases, aimed at supporting the financial intermediary's lending activities in the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). This marks not only EIB's first operation with the Promoter, but also their first securitisation. In an innovative manner, the transaction features assets from four different Member States (Finland and the three Baltic States) within the guaranteed pool. Furthermore, the operation will support the development of cohesion regions in the three Baltic States and will focus on financing micro-SMEs.

Objectifs

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by Small and Medium sized enterprises.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 170 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 350 million

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary's capacity, systems and processes will be assessed for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 25/02/2026