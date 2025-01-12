BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025

Référence: 20250112

Date de publication: 24 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BNP PARIBAS

The guarantee will help the intermediary provide new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve access to new loans for the target beneficiaries implementing projects in energy, transport and waste management. At least 25% of the total resources will be allocated to green projects.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 130 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 581 million

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen