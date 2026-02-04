BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS VI

Référence: 20250794

Date de publication: 4 février 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

The consumer ABS cash transaction will support BBVA in financing projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (including MidCaps) in Spain.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BBVA has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen