IN OVO (IEU GT)

En finir avec l’élimination des poussins

La technologie d’une entreprise néerlandaise répond au défi éthique et pratique de l’élevage de poules pondeuses

Statut
Première signature
Signé
18/08/2023
Montant
EUR 12 500 000
Pays
Pays-Bas
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Signature(s)

Montant
12 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 12 500 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 12 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/08/2023 : 12 500 000 €
Fiche technique
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
IN OVO (IEU GT)
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Pays-Bas : InvestEU - la BEI prête 40 millions d’EUR à In Ovo pour mettre un terme à l’élimination des poussins mâles
Coup d’arrêt à l’élimination des poussins mâles
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 mai 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/08/2023
20220702
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IN OVO (IEU GT)
IN OVO HOLDING BV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
EUR 94 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the (i) RDI activities related to development of processes, equipment and technology for the poultry sector, focusing mainly on the health and performance of eggs and chicks during incubation and breeding, and (ii) the commercialisation of their innovative equipment to the early adopters.

The operation aims at financing the development, improvement and early adoption of equipment and technology that (i) identify the sex of an egg to avoid having to cull the chick; (ii) monitor the eggs and the chicks' health during the incubation and breeding processes to improve overall quality and avoid unnecessary waste; (iii) screen eggs for biomarkers related to health or performance issues. Finally, part of the loan will be dedicated to research and development activities related to technologies that provide stimulants for natural behaviour and reduce stress. The activities will be carried out predominantly in the Netherlands between 2023 and 2026.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is covered by the Areas Eligible for Financing of "Research, Development and Innovation'' and "Sustainable Bioeconomy, under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation.


The operation finances In Ovo's RDI programme and technology scale-up in the field of animal welfare for laying hens. The project will be developed in The Netherlands and take place between 2023-2026 and aims at ending the culling of male chicks while also improving health monitoring and general wellbeing of producing animals.


In line with the EU policy objectives of the Farm-to-Fork strategy, the project addresses the market failure of sub-optimal delivery of animal welfare by competitive markets, while generating positive externalities with clear impacts on climate change mitigation.


EIB's involvement further represents a signalling effect on the soundness, quality and impact expected from the project, that will facilitate the crowding-in of financing from other sources used by the company.


The level of risk of this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take under its own risk. Therefore, this operation could not be executed without the thematic guarantee cover provided by InvestEU under the thematic Green Transition financial product



Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. It is anticipated that the project will not have any adverse effects on the climate and environment. Moreover, the RDI activities included in the project are expected to have positive outcomes in terms of social and environmental improvements including on enabling animal welfare, lower energy consumption at hatcheries, and reduced use of resources.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Commentaires

The project is expected to have a considerable impact in developing solutions to end the routine culling of male chicks, to improve animal welfare and health, to increase productivity and traceability of the poultry sector, all while decreasing waste along the value chain.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
8 août 2023
18 août 2023
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche technique
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Date de publication
22 Aug 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168005467
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220702
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche technique
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche technique
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
IN OVO (IEU GT)
La technologie de pointe d’In Ovo

Pourquoi

  • 6,5 milliards de poussins mâles sont mis à mort chaque année dans le monde, généralement alors qu’ils ont à peine un jour.
  • Il manquait aux producteurs d’œufs un moyen efficace et abordable de déterminer le sexe des embryons avant l’éclosion des poussins.
  • Ella, machine mise au point par In Ovo, peut effectuer le sexage dans l’œuf en une minute environ.
  • Le tri précoce des œufs permet aux couvoirs d’éviter l’élimination des poussins mâles directement après l’éclosion.

Comment

  • Ella est une machine qui examine les œufs fécondés acheminés sur un tapis roulant.
  • Elle perce un trou dans la coquille pour prélever une petite quantité de liquide dans la membrane qui concentre les déchets métaboliques de l’embryon.
  • Ces déchets sont ensuite analysés à des fins de sexage.
  • Les œufs sont enfin triés en fonction du sexe.

Pays-Bas Pays-Bas Développement - international Agriculture et bioéconomie

Bon pour les animaux et la durabilité

  • En identifiant les embryons mâles à un stade précoce, les couvoirs évitent l’élimination des poussins mâles directement après l’éclosion, pratique interdite dans certains pays.
  • Les couvoirs n’ont pas à incuber les embryons mâles, ce qui réduit la consommation d’énergie et d’espace ainsi que le besoin en main-d’œuvre.
  • La technologie d’In Ovo contribue à une industrie avicole plus durable en limitant les déchets et en optimisant les ressources.

330

millions

de poussins mâles sont mis à mort chaque année dans l’Union européenne

1:14

custom-preview

Une technologie novatrice aux retombées importantes

J’ai eu l’intuition que cette question pouvait présenter un fort potentiel. C’était un problème que je pouvais passer beaucoup de temps à tenter de résoudre.
Wouter Bruins

Cofondateur d’In Ovo

On estime que chaque année dans le monde 6,5 milliards de poussins mâles sont éliminés, simplement parce qu’ils ne pourront pas pondre d’œufs. Faute d’un moyen abordable de déterminer le sexe des embryons, les producteurs de volaille devaient incuber les œufs jusqu’à leur éclosion. Les mâles issus de poules pondeuses étant généralement trop petits pour être consommés, la plupart étaient tués juste après être sortis de l’œuf.

In Ovo propose une solution novatrice. Sa machine Ella effectue le sexage le neuvième jour d’accouvage, bien avant l’éclosion du poussin. Cela permet aux producteurs de volailles de n’élever que des poules pondeuses.

En 2020, In Ovo a testé avec succès sa machine Ella qui a permis à 300 000 poussins d’éclore sans qu’un seul mâle soit ensuite tué. L’entreprise compte désormais passer à la vitesse supérieure. D’ici à la fin de 2024, elle prévoit d’installer 10 machines dans des couvoirs.
Peut-on trouver une solution que les éleveurs sont prêts à mettre en œuvre ? Je pense que nous avons la réponse à cette question.
Céline Rottier

Chargée de prêts à la Banque européenne d’investissement

18 mars 2022

Les ailes qui poussent

Le groupe Zalar Holding s’est engagé dans une stratégie de développement ambitieuse visant une intégration industrielle sur toute la chaîne de valeur de la filière avicole. Leader du secteur au Maroc, Zalar est aujourd’hui un champion agro-industriel qui se développe à l’international.
PME Maroc Voisinage méridional Agriculture et bioéconomie
8 juin 2023

Des cultures dopées par les algues

Une société cultive des microalgues pour remplacer les engrais chimiques et les pesticides dans l’agriculture
Espagne Union européenne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Agriculture et bioéconomie Climat et environnement
27 octobre 2023

Quand l’eau de mer devient potable

Une jeune pousse crée un procédé unique de dessalement thermique à énergie solaire pour lutter contre la rareté de l’eau au Moyen-Orient
Océans Institutional Environnement Institut BEI Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement
Fiche technique
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : InvestEU - la BEI prête 40 millions d’EUR à In Ovo pour mettre un terme à l’élimination des poussins mâles
Article sur un sujet connexe
Coup d’arrêt à l’élimination des poussins mâles

