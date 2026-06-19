EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova

European Investment Bank

EIB Global provides €40 million loan for the rehabilitation and modernisation of schools across the Republic of Moldova.

Overall €51.5 million investment programme is expected to include €3.5 million European Union grant under Neighbourhood Investment Platform and €8 million contribution from the Republic of Moldova supported through EU Growth Plan for Moldova.

Project to improve learning conditions for around 40,000 students in 20 schools across country.

Investments to enhance energy efficiency, accessibility and safety standards while supporting Moldova’s EU accession reforms.

Thousands of students across Moldova are set to benefit from warmer, safer and more modern schools under the new Moldova Schools Rehabilitation and Modernisation Programme. Supported by a €40 million loan from the European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, the programme is expected to mobilise total investments of up to €51.5 million for the renovation, reconstruction and upgrading of 20 schools across the country, improving classrooms, teaching facilities and learning environments for around 40,000 students. The operation is expected to become the first EIB project in Moldova to benefit from co-financing associated with the EU Growth Plan for Moldova, underscoring the European Union's commitment to supporting Moldova's reform agenda and long-term development. The initiative will contribute to Moldova's efforts to modernise its education infrastructure in line with European standards.

Many of the schools will receive major upgrades ranging from insulation and heating systems to classroom modernisation, accessibility improvements and safer learning spaces — part of Moldova’s broader effort to bring its education infrastructure closer to EU standards.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, stated: “Today, we are talking about schools that will be renovated. About children who will learn in better classrooms. About teachers who will benefit from improved working conditions. For us, every project of this kind represents more than just an investment. It is another step towards a Moldova with better public services and greater opportunities for every child.”

Minister of Education, Culture and Research of Moldova Dan Perciun said: “This is not only about renovating buildings. It is about giving students and teachers the conditions they need to succeed — modern classrooms, better equipment and schools that young people are actually proud to attend. These investments will help communities across Moldova keep education at the centre of local life.”

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Moldova, added:

“For many children in Moldova the school building itself can shape how they experience education every day. This project is about creating schools where students can feel safe, motivated and able to focus on their future. We are also proud that this operation is the first EIB project in Moldova to be supported through the EU Moldova Growth Plan, helping to accelerate investments that directly improve people’s daily lives.”

Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova Iwona Piórko commented:

“Education is one of the most important investments a country can make in its future. By supporting the modernisation of schools across the Republic of Moldova, we are investing in young people, stronger communities and Moldova’s European future. The Growth Plan for Moldova is designed to deliver tangible benefits for citizens, and this project is a clear example of that commitment being put into action.”

The project is expected to include comprehensive upgrades to school buildings, heating and ventilation systems, lighting, fire safety and accessibility features, as well as the renovation and modernisation of educational spaces and equipment. A significant share of the investment will contribute to climate action objectives through energy-efficiency improvements, insulation measures and the integration of renewable energy solutions. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to reduce energy consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The overall investment programme comprises a €40 million EIB loan and an €8 million contribution from the Republic of Moldova supported through the EU Growth Plan for Moldova. The project is also expected to benefit from a €3.5 million European Union grant under the Neighbourhood Investment Platform, subject to the completion of the relevant approval procedures. The investment reflects the shared commitment of Moldova, the European Union and the EIB to modernising public infrastructure and advancing Moldova's reform agenda, in line with the Education Development Strategy 2030, the National Development Strategy "European Moldova 2030", the EU-Moldova Association Agreement and the Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

About the Growth Plan for the Republic of Moldova

The Growth Plan for the Republic of Moldova worth €1.9 billion is the largest EU financial support package for the country since Moldova's independence. It will boost Moldova's economy, bring the country closer to EU membership by accelerating reforms, enhancing access to the European Union's single market and provide significant financial assistance through a dedicated Reform and Growth Facility for Moldova for the period 2025-2027. The Growth Plan will mobilise investments for jobs and growth and, most importantly, transform the lives of the Moldovan citizens.