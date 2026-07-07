EIB provides €250 million to Italgas Group to promote energy efficiency in Italy

EIB

First €150 million tranche signed, as part of the broader €250 million financing approved by the EIB.

Measure to support a programme of energy efficiency upgrades across the country, carried out by Italgas Group companies.

Focus on public and private buildings, SMEs, photovoltaic systems for self-consumption and public lighting.

Ninth transaction between the EIB and Italgas Group, bringing the total to €1.9 billion.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a new €250 million, 15-year financing package for Italgas Group to support energy efficiency upgrades across Italy, to be carried out by Geoside and Italgas Properties, respectively the Group’s Energy Service Company (ESCo) and its new real estate company. Today, the parties signed a first tranche of €150 million.

The agreement will support a broad portfolio of small- and medium-sized projects to be implemented over the 2026–2029 period, including the energy-efficient renovation of public and private buildings, energy efficiency measures in the industrial sector, the installation of integrated photovoltaic systems for self-consumption and the modernisation of public lighting infrastructure. According to EIB estimates, the operation is expected to deliver primary energy savings of approximately 30.6 GWh per year and generate around 21.5 GWh of primary energy from renewable sources each year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 8 200 Italian households.

This is the second EIB framework loan to Italgas entirely dedicated to aggregating several investments aimed at improving energy efficiency, and the ninth operation overall with the Group. To date, the total value of EIB loans granted to Italgas Group exceeds €1.9 billion. The financing contributes to accelerating the implementation of the investment programme in a context marked by market volatility, geopolitical tensions and complex trade dynamics.

“This agreement strengthens the EIB’s role in supporting large-scale investment programmes in the energy efficiency sector, mobilising resources in a segment characterised by high fragmentation and significant financing needs. The operation enables capital to be channelled into projects spread across the country, helping to improve the sustainability profile of investments and generate long-term environmental and socioeconomic returns,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President.

“Energy efficiency is the most tangible way to reduce energy consumption without compromising performance, while delivering immediate benefits in terms of security of supply, competitiveness for businesses and households, and environmental sustainability. The EIB financing further strengthens our ability to develop innovative solutions based on Geoside’s proprietary technologies and the artificial intelligence systems we have developed in-house. Our goal is to create value by reducing energy consumption, fully aware that the best energy is the energy we do not use,” commented Paolo Gallo, Chief Executive Officer of Italgas.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. In Italy, the EIB Group signed 105 new financing agreements totalling €12.3 billion in 2025. Beyond long term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses. It also plays a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the EIB Group subsidiary specialised in guarantees and equity. Its specific role is to improve access to finance for small and medium sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor through its broad network of partner banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and supports a venture capital ecosystem for innovative European entrepreneurs.

Italgas

Italgas is a Network Tech Company active in gas distribution, water services, energy efficiency and IT. Following the acquisition of 2i Rete Gas, Italgas became the leading gas distribution operator in Europe, with a network of around 155 000 kilometres, 12.7 million customers in Italy and Greece, and around 6 500 employees. Through Nepta, the Group’s water sector company, it provides services directly and indirectly to 6.3 million people, equal to 10% of the Italian population, mainly in the regions of Lazio, Sicily and Campania. Geoside, the Group’s ESCo, manages energy efficiency for condominiums, public administrations and businesses across Italy. It takes an innovative approach, leveraging proprietary technologies developed to serve the Group and Artificial Intelligence applied to its energy management systems.