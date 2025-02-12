Almost all German companies have taken steps to reduce emissions, EIB Investment Survey shows

EIB

More than nine in 10 German companies have moved to cut emissions of greenhouse gases, according to annual survey commissioned by EIB.

Germany-based businesses ahead of EU average in use of digital technologies.

Regulations among investment barriers perceived by Germany-based enterprises.

Almost all German companies – 94% – have acted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through steps such as curbing waste, recycling and saving energy, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey. German businesses also have done more than the European Union average in embracing advanced digital technologies like robotics, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms in all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2024, showing that EU businesses lead the way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The detailed reports for individual EU countries were published today. Key takeaways for Germany include:

Around eight in 10 German companies have invested to improve energy efficiency.

In the digital domain, German businesses are more likely than counterparts elsewhere in the EU to use drones while being less likely to make use of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Investments by Germany-based enterprises are 5% below pre-Covid levels.

German companies increasingly perceive regulations, obstacles to access to finance and uncertainty as barriers to investment.

“Investments in Germany are gradually increasing again. Companies are investing in strengthening their supply chains, in reducing their greenhouse gases and innovation especially in digital technologies, like robotics and drones. Lower regulatory burdens, a harmonized EU single market and better access to finance will be key in retaining German and EU competitiveness for the future, said EIB Group Vice-President Nicola Beer.

"European companies are making significant progress in tackling climate change and embracing digital transformation across the board," said EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella. "However, enhancing EU investment necessitates a more cohesive and integrated single market."

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025 during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.

The annual Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government, business and finance domains to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

In 2024, the EIB Group reached a funding volume of €9.6 billion in Germany, focusing on investments in industry, such as the pharmaceutical sector, fibre optics and automotive suppliers. Other key areas remain start-ups with innovative ideas for the green and digital transitions, and technologies and infrastructure for the energy and heat transitions.