Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

The case for Financial Instruments in the next multiannual EU budget

An important part of the EU financial system relies on institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group implementing EU financial instruments that complement and leverage the EU budget.

In its role as the EU Bank, the EIB Group is successfully managing key EU programmes such as the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), External Lending Mandate (ELM), Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (COSME) and InnovFin which provide EU value added for all citizens by increasing investment and competitiveness, boosting growth and creating jobs.

The EIB Group’s loans and guarantees, the advice we provide and the initiatives we support are the concrete evidence of the EU’s importance to businesses and lives across Europe.

Going forward the EIB Group is vital to allow the EU to «do more with less» and leverage the EU budget in the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework.

About the conference

The “doing more with less” conference organised by the EIB, brings together top-level policy-makers from public institutions. Confirmed speakers include the President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer and the President of the European Court of Auditors, Klaus-Heiner Lehne, as well as Lilyana Pavlova, Minister for Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

EIB Vice-Presidents Alexander Stubb, Ambroise Fayolle and Vazil Hudák will be moderating panels on financial instruments within and outside of the EU and in cohesion policy. The panelists include, Members of the European Parliament, Iskra Mihaylova, Eider Gardiazabal Rubial, and  Jan Olbrycht, as well as senior representatives from financial institutions, the European Commission and several EU institutions. Registrations for this event are closed. 

Panel overview

Panel 1 - Financial Instruments inside the EU

Significant investment gaps will remain in the years after 2020. Innovation, education and skills, business dynamism and entrepreneurship as well as smart infrastructure will all require considerable investment if we are to pave Europe’s path towards competitiveness and inclusive growth. The question remains how to fill these gaps in times of shrinking budgets and new priorities. 

Financial instruments represent a significant opportunity to the EU, crowding-in private and public financing to leverage budget resources. Whilst FIs are not an answer for all challenges, there may well be untapped potential for an innovative investment approach in a number of areas. In this panel we will discuss flexibility, timing and balance between grants and financial instruments and how we can develop even more efficient instruments that work harder for the EU in the post-2020 era?

22 October 2018

The EU at work : Innovation in Czech Republic

Innovation means making new ideas come true. To materialise, these ideas need a number of supporting factors in order to be brought to life. Financing is one of such factors. Recognising the difficulty European SMEs face in obtaining financing, the European Commission and the European Investment Fund unlock loan financing at best possible conditions for supporting the ideas of innovation-driven European SMEs. This is how a Unicredit loan backed by the EC and EIF helped Infiberry, the young start-up behind FRUSACK - a compostable reusable shopping bag for fruits and vegetables to replace the single use plastic bag (http://www.frusack.com).
1ldzvZp3fNA
Venture capital & equity Start-ups Venture capital SMEs Environment Climate Recycling Climate action Circular economy SMEs Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
6 February 2017

Medical innovation: How a 2-year-old’s pain led to a big idea

With one drop of blood, five minutes and the right financing, a Portuguese company revolutionises medical diagnostics
Health and life sciences Portugal European Union Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure

Panel 2 - Financial Instruments outside the EU

Development policy is facing enormous challenges that require huge financial investment. For the Sustainable Development Goals to be met it is estimated that around EUR 2.3 trillion is needed annually in developing countries alone. Addressing the impact of migration requires not only short-term measures in host and transit countries but also a lasting investment to ensure economic resilience in countries of origin. The EU’s commitment to climate change mitigation and adaptation also requires serious investment across the globe.

This panel seeks to explore the ways in which the EU can best use the limited financial resources at its disposal to leverage the magnitude of financing needed. This will need to include crowding-in of the private sector, a move towards more loans and guarantees, and the use of innovative financial instruments.

Discover the EIB’s financial instruments at work outside Europe
28 April 2017

An Ecuadorian city rises from the rubble

One year after a deadly earthquake, work on long-term rebuilding is in full swing. We met the Ecuadorian team that’s making it happen
Infrastructure Environment Transport Health and life sciences Earthquake Water, wastewater management Reconstruction Education and training Ecuador Latin America and the Caribbean Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure
28 March 2017

Tuk-tuks and metros

The new Lucknow Metro will change the way millions of people move—and breathe—in one of the most populated Indian cities
Infrastructure Urban development Transport Public transport India Asia and the Pacific Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
28 October 2016

Small islands, big impact

Salaheddine Mezouar, president of the UN climate treaties conference COP22, says the event, which takes place in Morocco in November, will allow “the voices of the most vulnerable countries to climate change [to be] heard, in particular African countries and island states.”
Institutional Partners Climate Small islands United Nations Climate Climate and environment

Panel 3 - Financial Instruments in Cohesion Policy

Around 30 % of the EIB annual financing volume supports economic and social cohesion and convergence (more than 200 bn euro for the last 10 years). Our loans also facilitate substantially the implementation of ESIF by providing part of the national co-financing for the implementation of grant-based projects.

This panel intends to show that financial instruments are a powerful tool to achieve more with less also in cohesion policy. Panellists are invited to identify bottlenecks, which have to be tackled/measures which could facilitate and improve the implementation of financial instrument in the post 2020 multiannual EU budget.

Discover how the EIB’s financial instruments help each region to achieve its full potential
14 June 2017

Spend the money well - and fast

Romania and Bulgaria tripled the success rate of implementing public infrastructure projects in just 3 years. What changed?
Infrastructure Project advisory Wastewater Water, wastewater management Romania Bulgaria European Union Infrastructure Climate and environment
27 October 2017

A birds-eye view of smart city regeneration

How the EIB’s JASPERS program helped Malta’s smart city rejuvenation strategy really take off.
Infrastructure Urban development Jaspers Financial instruments Smart cities Affordable and sustainable housing Malta European Union Infrastructure Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing
4 October 2016

Poland urban renewal: Former power plant gives Łódź energy

Poland’s third-largest city gets a big urban renewal project in a revitalized power plant. EC1 is already radiating positive energy in Łódź and beyond.
Infrastructure Urban development Jaspers Financial instruments Poland European Union Infrastructure Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union