Unlocking investments in affordable and sustainable housing in Europe: the EIB Group Action Plan

Friday, 4 July 2025

in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET) Keynote: Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Panellists: Nikolina Brnjac , Member of European Parliament, EPP coordinator on housing

, Member of European Parliament, EPP coordinator on housing Januš Kizenevič, Vice Minister of Finance, Lithuania

Vice Minister of Finance, Lithuania Matthew Baldwin , Chair of European Commission Taskforce on Housing

, Chair of European Commission Taskforce on Housing Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General of Housing Europe

Secretary General of Housing Europe Tanguy Desrousseaux, Director for Housing, Cities and Regions Projects, EIB Moderator: Mary O’Mahony, European Investment Bank This lunch dialogue featured the presentation of the new EIB Group Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing. This will be followed by a strategic discussion with high-level representatives from the Commission, European Parliament, Member States and housing community on how to put EIB enhanced support to good use and how to combine efforts from all levels – local, regional, national and European levels – to mobilise both public and private investments for affordable housing. This will lead to a reflection on the upcoming Pan-European Investment Platform as well as the non-financial barriers to be addressed in the European Affordable Housing Plan expected for 2026.

Unlocking potential for regional development through social investments: Lessons from the latest EIB Cohesion Report

Monday 23 September 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET) Programme: 12.00-12.30: Registration and networking lunch 12.30-14.00: Panel followed by Q&A Keynote: Kyriacos Kakouris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Panellists: Ľubica Karvašová, Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Regional Development (REGI)

Tanya Hristova, Mayor of Gabrovo and Chair of SEDEC Commission, European Committee of the Regions

Andriana Sukova, Deputy Director-General, DG for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission

Nicola de Michelis, Acting Deputy Director-General, DG for Regional and Urban Policy, European Commission Moderator Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank Watch the recording here

Building up Security and Defence Investment Ecosystems: the NIF and EIF join forces

Tuesday 2 July 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.30 - 14.15 (CET) Agenda: 12.30-13.00: Registration, networking lunch and MoU signature 13.00-13.10: Welcome by Kim Jørgensen, Director General and Permanent Representative of the European Investment Bank in Brussels 13.10-13.40: NIF/EIF MoU and its Impact on Innovation Capacity Building Introduced and moderated by Dr. Lars Frølund, Strategic Advisor, NIF Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive, EIF

Andrea Traversone, Managing Partner, NIF

Anna Panagopoulou, Director, DG Research & Innovation, EC

Speaker from a NIF and EIF portfolio fund (tbc) 13.40-14.10: Building Up Defence and Security in Europe and the Alliance: Broader Policy Implications Introduced and moderated by Hristo Stoykov, Director Advisory Services, EIB Dr. Klaus Hommels, Chair, NIF

Robert de Groot, Vice-President, EIB

James Appathurai, Acting Assistant Secretary General, NATO

François Arbault, Director Defence Industry, Directorate-General Defence Industry and Space, EC 14.10-14.15: End of Session, Dr. Lars Frølund, Strategic Advisor, NIF A main challenge that remains in Europe’s defence ecosystem and security is to encourage fund managers to invest in dual-use, and subsequently enhance access to finance for EU start-ups and SMEs developing deep technologies with dual-use applications. Against this background, EIF and NIF will increase joint efforts to act together as anchor investors, enhance outreach to private funds and support the readiness of managers willing to invest in dual-use sectors.

Economic convergence in the enlarged EU: achievements to date and key challenges ahead

Monday 17 June 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: László Andor, Secretary General of Foundation of Europe Progressive Studies (FEPS), former EU Commissioner

Secretary General of Foundation of Europe Progressive Studies (FEPS), former EU Commissioner Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank

Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank Virginija Gecaite, Head of European Investment Bank Office for the Baltic States

Head of European Investment Bank Office for the Baltic States Fabian Zuleeg, Chief Executive, European Policy Centre Moderator: Clare Denvir, Senior Advisor, European Investment Bank Watch the recording here

Launch of HERA Invest - Global health threats, from preparedness to treatment. What can Europe do to support innovative businesses?

Monday 2 October 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Thomas Östros , Vice-President, European Investment Bank

, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Pierre Delsaux , Director-General, HERA, European Commission

, Director-General, HERA, European Commission Hugues Bultot , Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Univercells

, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Univercells Peter Beyer, Deputy Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership

Deputy Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership Felicitas Riedl, Director Innovation and Competitiveness Department, European Investment Bank

Director Innovation and Competitiveness Department, European Investment Bank Alessandro Izzo, Director EU Lending Operations - Equity, Growth Capital and Project Finance Department, European Investment Bank Moderator: Simon Pickard, Network Director, Science|Business Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has been created, offering Europe a comprehensive mechanism for concerted actions on epidemic and biosecurity threats. The EIB has been historically involved in addressing the needs of healthcare systems. The signature of the EUR 100m HERA Invest Top-Up between HERA and the EIB (within the broader InvestEU framework) is offering EIB the unique opportunity to support relevant European projects towards market approval and successful commercialisation. Policy makers, industry leaders, NGOs and other stakeholders were invited to this Lunch Dialogue to mark this important event. Watch the recording here

EIB Cohesion Report 2022-2023 - Investing in strategic technologies for inclusive, green and digital transition in cohesion regions

Monday 18 September 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Lilyana Pavlova , Vice-President, European Investment Bank

, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Hugo Sobral , Head of Cabinet of Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms

, Head of Cabinet of Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Alejandro Blanco Fernández , Chair of the Council Working Party on structural measures and outermost regions, Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU

, Chair of the Council Working Party on structural measures and outermost regions, Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU Emil Boc , Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Chair of the COTER (Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget) Commission, European Committee of the Regions

, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Chair of the COTER (Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget) Commission, European Committee of the Regions Werner Schmidt, Director for Urban and Territorial Development, European Investment Bank Moderator: Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank All regions will need to transform in the coming decades to reach the EU’s climate goals. However, not all regions in Europe have the same starting point. Different regions have different investment needs and innovation potential. The European Investment Bank is committed to bring more investments to less developed and transition regions, and facilitate innovation and deployment of new technologies in these regions. In 2022, the EIB Group financed a record high of €28.4 billion in investment projects in cohesion regions, of which 66% were for climate action and environmental sustainability. Cohesion and climate objectives go hand in hand, but what about cohesion and innovation? Watch the recording here Key findings from the EIB Cohesion report

EIB activity in Latin America and the Caribbean: Delivering on the EU Global Gateway Investment Agenda

Wednesday 28 June 2023 at the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point Schuman - 1040 Brussels. The sandwich lunch will start at 12.30, followed by the dialogue from 13.00 until 14.00 (CET), including a Q&A session. Speakers: Ricardo Mourinho Felix, EIB Vice-President

EIB Vice-President Heike Schneider , Deputy Head of Division, EEAS

, Deputy Head of Division, EEAS Felice Zaccheo , Head of Unit, DG INTPA, European Commission

, Head of Unit, DG INTPA, European Commission Fernando Cabezas , Second Secretary, Embassy of Chile to the EU

, Second Secretary, Embassy of Chile to the EU Maider Makua , Head of Cabinet, AECID - Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation

, Head of Cabinet, AECID - Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation Kristin Lang, Head of Division, European Investment Bank The EU is a leading provider of funding for sustainable and inclusive development to Latin America and Caribbean countries, allocating around €3.4 billion for bilateral and regional programmes under NDICI-Global Europe for 2021-2027. In line with EU priorities and in light of its role as the EU Climate Bank, the EIB Group, through its specialised arm EIB Global, is playing a key role in supporting climate action, adaptation and environmental sustainability in LAC countries. To date, EIB Global has invested over €13.4 billion financing over 370 projects in the region. In view of the upcoming EU-CELAC summit and ongoing EU Global Gateway flagship projects, the panel discussed the investment opportunities, challenges and gaps in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, with a focus on smart, clean infrastructures and energy and transport sectors. Watch the recording here

EIB support to the water sector: Sector orientations and evaluation of projects outside the EU

Monday 05 June 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, Rond-point R. Schuman, 6 - 1040 Brussels. The sandwich lunch will start at 12:30, followed by the dialogue from 13:00 until 14:30 (CET), including a Q&A session. Speakers: Arnaud de Vanssay , Team Leader Water Sector, DG INTPA, European Commission

, Team Leader Water Sector, DG INTPA, European Commission Thomas van Gilst , Head of Division Water Security and Resilience, European Investment Bank

, Head of Division Water Security and Resilience, European Investment Bank Milena Reinfeld, Senior Evaluator, Evaluation Division, European Investment Bank Moderator: Mary O'Mahony, Senior Policy Officer, European Investment Bank Water is a critical resource, and it is an integral part of the green transition in the EU and beyond. The EIB is one of the largest multilateral lenders in the water sector, and finances, on average, more than €2 billion per year of water projects both inside and outside the EU. Last year the independent evaluation function of the EIB Group assessed the Bank’s support for the water sector outside the EU to determine what worked and what didn’t work with specific focus on development outcomes and the contribution to climate action and environmental sustainability. The 2023 water sector orientation brings out the strategic role the sector can play to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and highlights the types of investments that will maximise the Bank’s impact and accelerate the achievement of its climate and environment objectives.

A conversation with Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund - Mind the VC investment gap: What is the EIF's role?

Thursday 25 May 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 rond-point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. The sandwich lunch started at 12:30, followed by the dialogue from 13:00 until 14:00 (CET), including a Q&A session. Speaker: Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund Moderator: Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe Marjut Falkstedt, the new Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund, joined by Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe, talked about the investment gap in Europe and the role of the EIF. Marjut addressed challenges and opportunities for the EIF, including the vital role of women in venture capital, and the prospects of the European Tech Champions Initiative. And this just fresh after her new leadership start at the EIF this January 2023, and moderated by Eric in the year of Invest Europe celebrating its 40th Anniversary. Watch the recording here.

L’EXTRAORDINAIRE POTENTIEL DE L’AFRIQUE DANS LE DOMAINE DE L’HYDROGÈNE VERT

Jeudi 9 mars 2023, au bureau de la BEI à Bruxelles, 6 rond-point R. Schuman, 1040 Bruxelles. Le déjeuner (buffet de sandwichs) a débuté à 12 h 30 ; il a été suivi par une discussion, de 13 heures à 14 h 30 (heure d’Europe centrale), comprenant une séance de questions-réponses. Interventions : Ismail Abdel Vetah , chargé de mission transition énergétique et développement de l’hydrogène, ministère du pétrole, des mines et de l’énergie, Mauritanie

, chargé de mission transition énergétique et développement de l’hydrogène, ministère du pétrole, des mines et de l’énergie, Mauritanie Carla Montesi , directrice générale des partenariats internationaux, Commission européenne

, directrice générale des partenariats internationaux, Commission européenne Matthieu Crest , associé, Corporate Value Associates (CVA)

, associé, Corporate Value Associates (CVA) Thierry Lepercq , président et fondateur, Hydeal

, président et fondateur, Hydeal Joshua Wycliffe, chef des opérations, Alliance solaire internationale Modération : Sabine Kayser, conseillère principale, BEI Monde, Banque européenne d’investissement L’étude « L’extraordinaire potentiel de l’Afrique dans le domaine de l’hydrogène vert » constitue la première recherche détaillée sur la contribution éventuelle du continent aux marchés nationaux et internationaux émergents dans le domaine de l’hydrogène vert. Elle associe une analyse des possibilités d’investissement axée sur des pôles spécifiques – Égypte, Mauritanie, Maroc et Afrique australe – à une feuille de route de solutions techniques, économiques, environnementales et financières pour débloquer le développement commercial.

Exploiter l’énergie solaire de l’Afrique pour produire 50 millions de tonnes d’hydrogène vert par an d’ici à 2035 peut contribuer à décarboner l’industrie nationale et la croissance économique, créer des emplois, transformer l’accès à l’eau potable et à l’énergie durable, ainsi qu’améliorer la compétitivité mondiale pour de nouveaux produits verts et durables, comme l’ammoniac, l’acier et les engrais. Cette analyse a été commandée par BEI Monde, l’Alliance solaire internationale et l’Union africaine et a été officiellement lancée à l’occasion de la COP 27 aux côtés de l’État mauritanien, d’HyDeal et de CGLU Afrique.

Bureau de la Banque européenne d’investissement à Bruxelles Consulter les diapositives. Visionner l’enregistrement.

Rapport « Cutting plastics pollution: Financial measures for a more circular value chain »

Jeudi 2 mars 2023 Présentation du rapport de la BEI « Cutting plastics pollution - Financial measures for a more circular chain » par Guy Hudson et Paulina Brzezicka, conseillers, Conseils financiers en innovation, direction des opérations. Débat : Pavel Misiga , chef de l’unité Économie circulaire et systèmes biosourcés, direction générale de la recherche et de l’innovation, Commission européenne

, chef de l’unité Économie circulaire et systèmes biosourcés, direction générale de la recherche et de l’innovation, Commission européenne Janyl Moldalieva , spécialiste des politiques, Programme des Nations unies pour l’environnement

, spécialiste des politiques, Programme des Nations unies pour l’environnement Rob Opsomer , directeur exécutif, Plastiques et finance, Fondation Ellen MacArthur

, directeur exécutif, Plastiques et finance, Fondation Ellen MacArthur Sophie Sicard , présidente, EuRIC

, présidente, EuRIC Arnold Verbeek, chef de l’unité Conseil financier sur les thématiques, Banque européenne d’investissement Modération : Shirin Wheeler, conseillère principale, Communications et partenariats internationaux, Banque européenne d’investissement

INNOVATION « DEEP TECH » DANS LES TECHNOLOGIES CONNECTÉES INTELLIGENTES (AVEC L’OFFICE EUROPÉEN DES BREVETS)

Accélérer les investissements dans la biodiversité : comment déterminer et sélectionner les projets susceptibles d’être financés ?

Mardi 28 juin 2022 Mesurer l’empreinte d’un projet sur la biodiversité est une étape importante pour déterminer les projets en lien avec la biodiversité susceptibles d’être financés et pour mettre en place une réserve de projets d’investissement viables.

Compte tenu de l’expérience acquise par la BEI et CDC Biodiversité, l’objectif de ce débat en ligne est d’aborder le type de critères et d’indicateurs nécessaires pour déterminer et sélectionner les projets afin de réduire au maximum leur empreinte sur la biodiversité, la façon de rendre les projets en lien avec la biodiversité bancables et la manière dont les secteurs public et privé pourraient unir leurs forces pour accélérer les investissements en faveur de la conservation de la biodiversité et des solutions fondées sur la nature pour l’adaptation aux changements climatiques et la résilience.

Interventions : Marc Abadie, PDG, Caisse des Dépôts, CDC Biodiversité

PDG, Caisse des Dépôts, CDC Biodiversité Humberto Delgado Rosa, directeur de la biodiversité, direction générale de l’environnement, Commission européenne

directeur de la biodiversité, direction générale de l’environnement, Commission européenne Eva Mayerhofer, cheffe d’unité, politique environnementale, Banque européenne d’investissement Modération : Sophie Barbier, directrice, division des affaires européennes, Caisse des Dépôts Visionner l’enregistrement ici.

Des partenariats mondiaux pour construire des systèmes de santé africains résilients

Jeudi 3 mars La santé mondiale figure parmi les domaines prioritaires pour approfondir l’intégration entre l’Europe et l’Afrique. Pour faire face à la pandémie actuelle, il faut accélérer la vaccination mondiale, faire en sorte qu’elle soit accessible de façon juste et complète à un prix abordable, renforcer la résilience des services de santé dans les pays partenaires et développer la production de vaccins et de médicaments en Afrique pour l’ensemble du continent. Dans le contexte de la crise du COVID-19, l’UE et l’Afrique ont lancé différentes initiatives visant à renforcer la prévention, la préparation et la réponse aux pandémies et autres situations d’urgence sanitaire, conformément au Règlement sanitaire international. Au titre de la stratégie Équipe Europe, l’UE et ses États membres ont versé plus de 3 milliards d’euros au mécanisme COVAX et ont promis 100 millions d’euros pour soutenir le déploiement de vaccins en Afrique. Dans le cadre de l’Équipe Europe, la BEI a fourni au mécanisme COVAX 400 millions d’euros en décembre 2020, puis 200 millions d’euros supplémentaires en novembre 2021. En outre, la BEI a pu, grâce à son savoir-faire interne dans le secteur de la santé, appuyer l’augmentation des capacités de production et de l’accessibilité des produits et technologies de santé en Afrique. Compte tenu du rôle accru de l’UE et de la BEI dans le soutien aux systèmes de santé africains, l’objectif de ce déjeuner-rencontre est d’étudier les moyens de renforcer encore la résilience des systèmes de santé en Afrique et d’améliorer leur capacité de préparation, de prévention et de réponse aux pandémies. Interventions : Gabriella Fesus , cheffe de l’unité Inclusion et protection sociales, santé et démographie, direction générale des partenariats internationaux, Commission européenne

, cheffe de l’unité Inclusion et protection sociales, santé et démographie, direction générale des partenariats internationaux, Commission européenne Aparajita Ramakrishnan , directrice adjointe des relations avec les gouvernements donateurs, Fondation Bill & Melinda Gates

, directrice adjointe des relations avec les gouvernements donateurs, Fondation Bill & Melinda Gates Noëlla Bigirimana , directrice générale adjointe du Centre biomédical du Rwanda (RBC)

, directrice générale adjointe du Centre biomédical du Rwanda (RBC) Richard Amor, chef des opérations de prêt aux entreprises, département Pays partenaires tiers de la Banque européenne d’investissement Modération : Clare Denvir, chargée principale des questions de politique générale, représentation permanente à Bruxelles de la Banque européenne d’investissement Visionner l’enregistrement ici.

Le segment des semi-conducteurs : renforcer la capacité de fabrication en Europe et les possibilités de financement