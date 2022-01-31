Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
EIB Institute Foresight Series

Since 2023, the EIB Institute has played a pivotal role in advancing dialogue on emerging economic trends and future investment priorities through its dedicated foresight series. 

This series helps the EIB Group anticipate future challenges and opportunities, ensuring its actions remain forward-looking and resilient.

These high-level forums bring together EIB Group vice-presidents, senior industry representatives, and internationally recognised thought leaders. Through these events, we aim to strengthen the Bank’s capacity to deliver financial and technical solutions that support innovation, sustainability, and economic resilience.

These discussions are essential touchpoints for enhancing the EIB’s impact across Europe and beyond. 

Upcoming events

More events coming soon

Past events

Future-proofing Europe’s water systems

25 September 2025, EIB headquarters, Luxembourg

Water lies at the heart of sustainable development yet faces mounting pressure from scarcity, pollution and climate extremes. 

Convened by EIB Group Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris and inspired by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, the event brought together experts, policymakers and EIB colleagues to discuss the growing challenges of water scarcity, floods and droughts and the investment opportunities they present.

Discussions focused on fostering innovation, cross-sector collaboration and new financing models to strengthen water resilience and ensure sustainable access to clean water across Europe.

Brain health

10 February 2025, EIB headquarters, Luxembourg

Brain health is an emerging societal challenge. We convened experts to examine how the Bank can address financing gaps and structure interventions to support the brain economy.

Innovating finance

30 January 2025, EIB headquarters, Luxembourg

We collaborated with the Club of Rome, to host a Roundtable discussion series with senior leaders and experts from Europe’s public and private financial sectors. Discussions focused on transforming the financial system to support a regenerative and just economy. 

This initiative builds on the Club of Rome’s work, notably its publication: From Financing Change to Changing Finance

In Focus

EIB Institute

The EIB Institute invests in people and ideas, fostering education, social resilience, foresight, and partnerships with foundations to amplify the EIB Group’s impact.

By connecting with universities, innovators, foundations and communities, the Institute helps future-proof the Bank and contribute to Europe’s resilience, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

Find out more  

