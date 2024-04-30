The things we take for granted: A home for Anselm

Home is a basic human need. Many of us take ours for granted. But rising rents and prices make it more and more difficult for many to afford one.

For a long time, Anselm struggled to find a place to live in Dublin, until he became eligible for social housing. In July 2023, he finally moved into an affordable home run by Focus Ireland. It changed his life.

The new apartment block was financed by the Irish Housing Finance Agency with the support of the European Investment Bank.

Between 2016 and 2023, the European Investment Bank backed the agency with €650 million that resulted in 5,000 social and affordable housing units and 550 energy renovations. More investment in social infrastructure is one of the EIB’s top financing priorities in Europe.

