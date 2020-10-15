“We have learned some lessons from the previous crisis — act quickly, act with volume, and do whatever you can to speed up disbursements. Having said that, there are also things we see of importance going forward, such as the digital economy, that will bring great project effectiveness. Also, we believe that, everywhere, the recovery will have to be green,” said Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle in an interview with GlobalCapital. Find out more on how the EIB emphasises on development in the context of the global economic weaknesses, as exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic