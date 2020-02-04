Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB backing for company in Poland supports affordable money transfer worldwide

The European Investment Bank supports Azimo, a digital money transfer service with the mission to make international payments affordable to all. The company has an English-Polish management team and works mainly out of Krakow. It is one of the young, successful players in the Polish fintech sector but there is one thing that makes it special: With its fast, simple and low-cost international payment solutions around the world, Azimo furthers the UN Sustainable Development Goals of financial inclusion and inequality reduction.

What to watch next