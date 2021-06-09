2X Challenge - Invest in women, invest in the world

Women are often excluded from financial markets and are limited in their economic and social potential. The “2X Challenge” committed to address these issues by investing 3 billion dollars in projects and companies that improve women’s access to leadership positions, offer women quality employment and provide specific products or services that empower women. Its exceeded its target just two years after its launch with a total $4.5 billion mobilised for gender-smart investments. The EIB became the first multilateral development bank to endorse and use the 2X Criteria in October 2019. Read more about how we invest in gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.