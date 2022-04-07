Prime Minister Shmyhal and President Hoyer discussed the economic consequences of the Russia invasion and the need to rebuild roads, bridges, buildings, power lines, heating and water supplies. Hoyer emphasised that the EIB’s initial emergency financing represented the profound support the institution continues to demonstrate for Ukraine, a country in which it signed about €8 billion in loans before the Russian invasion. Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko also joined the call Thursday.

President Hoyer assured Mr. Shmyhal and Mr. Marchenko that the whole EIB Group “stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and remains fully engaged in efforts alongside its partners to support Ukraine.”

The EIB Group has invested in Ukraine since 2007. After Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and occupied two large parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Bank approved a €200 million loan to assist people who fled the conflict and the towns that accepted them. The Bank later approved a second recovery loan worth €340 million and received about 900 new project proposals. This financing is on hold during the conflict, but the Bank now envisages an expanded support package – in addition to the €668 million already disbursed.

“I have listened carefully to the prime minister’s account of the situation in the country,” Hoyer said. “I am deeply grateful for his insight, which was invaluable as we work to ensure that we provide all available help in the most effective and relevant way for Ukraine’s needs. In partnership with the European Council, the Commission and Parliament, we stand ready to accelerate the delivery of an additional €1.3 billion in the coming months.”