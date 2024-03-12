My work has a positive impact on many ordinary Kenyans.
Renewable energy finance boosts Kenya green tech
Kenya will keep expanding geothermal energy, but it is also exporting technical knowledge about electricity and green energy to countries across Africa. The European Investment Bank is one of the biggest supporters of Kenya’s geothermal operations, having made several big investments since the 1980s. Most recently it financed more wells and steam-gathering systems at Olkaria in 2017.
The Bank also supported the biggest windfarm in Africa in a hot and dry part of northern Kenya next to Lake Turkana. It signed a €225 million loan for this windfarm in 2014, giving a big boost in financing and confidence to the decade-long project. The European Union contributed €25 million to the project from the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund. The area now has over 300 wind turbines and supplies enough electricity for more than a million homes.
Anna Mwangi, a geophysicist at the Olkaria site and an active mentor to young women in the energy sector, sees this industry as a good path for women to get ahead. Inclusion is a big topic in Kenyan society and industry, she says, as more women are now advocating for equal treatment and equal jobs. Mwangi has worked nearly 15 years for the Kenya Electricity Generating Co., the government-run power utility. Gender attitudes have changed during this time and are still evolving. “Kenya has taken a lead not just in the energy sector,” she says, “but also in empowering women in this field and recognizing the resources of women.”
But more needs to be done. “Women still have to work 10 times harder to get noticed in my field,” Mwangi says. “I am now an empowered woman, but I need to be ready to also empower the ones who are coming up behind me, so that we are holding each other’s hand. They don’t necessarily have to follow my path, but we’re here to pave the way.”
Kenya in-depth
- Agriculture is the leading economic engine
- Main sectors the country wants to improve are food supply, manufacturing, affordable housing and healthcare
- Aims for 100% renewable energy by end of decade
- A leader in geothermal energy and mobile payment services
Innovations that encourage inclusive societies
Vert, a mango-processing company in Machakos, about one hour’s drive from Nairobi, is another operation that’s expanding while making a positive impact on society. Vert received a loan from Equity Bank, a Kenyan lender that is one of the leading supporters of small farms. Equity Bank signed a €25 million deal in 2019 with the European Investment Bank and another €25 million in 2020. The deals included grants from the European Union and were part of the Kenya Agriculture Value Chain Facility. This programme, backed by the European Union, helps agricultural companies modernise, improving smallholder farmers’ operations, encouraging inclusive societies, and assisting young people.
Vert supplies big juice producers such as Coca-Cola and sells a variety of dried fruit. It works with more than 5 000 small farms, especially those that are only a couple of acres. To be green, it uses seeds and mango peels to fuel the plant’s boilers, as well as solar panels to reduce reliance on the national electricity grid. The company prioritises employing women and working with farms run by women, because one of the owners’ goals is to increase female entrepreneurship.
"Kenya is creating an environment that is good for women to get more involved in the economy and show what they can do," says Jane Maina, managing director of Vert.
‘Right now, it’s the economy’
Jackline Musyoka, who has a degree in microbiology and biotechnology, works as a laboratory analyst at Vert. A lot of her friends are struggling to find jobs not necessarily because of inequality, but as a result of an unpredictable economy.
“I’m being optimistic that things will get better in the end, but a lot of us are having a hard time,” Musyoka says, while taking a break from her work inspecting big barrels of mango pulp that will soon be sent to a Coca-Cola plant. “Right now, it’s the economy. It’s taking a toll on people. It’s tough out there. Everybody is struggling.”
Innovative insurance for the smallest farmers
Iraki, the University of Nairobi professor, says Kenya’s economic future will improve if Kenyans work harder to solve problems by thinking on a continental and global basis.
“When you go to other countries in Africa, like Rwanda or Uganda,” he says, “you see how Kenya is way ahead of other countries.”
One company trying to grow by being more innovative and solving some of the most important problems in society is Pula, which offers insurance products for the smallest farms. Owners of small farms often have no support system and struggle with the unpredictable rainfall, heat and droughts caused by climate change.
“When we speak about smallholder farmers, we are looking at people who are farming for subsistence, for their daily consumption, and maybe selling some of their produce to be able to generate an income to spend on school fees or the day-to-day running of their homes,” says Faith Kinuthia, a field operations director at Pula.
On a visit to small farms in Nakuru County, about four hours by car north of Nairobi, Kinuthia notes that “insurance helps shield these farmers from many risks, such as lack of rain or pests and diseases. If pests come into a farm and destroy the crops, the farmer ends up with nothing. If you talk to these farmers, of course they will tell you they are experiencing many changes brought about by climate change.”
A high-tech response to climate change
Small farmers in Kenya represent one of the largest portions of the workforce. And agriculture is the leading source of economic activity, employment and exports. Agriculture employs more than 40% of the population, including 70% of the rural population, and constitutes more the 30% of Kenya’s gross domestic product.
Pula helps the part of this population in the greatest need by:
- using technology to assess crop damages quickly
- providing digital tools and agronomy advisory services to improve farming practices
- using mobile apps that make it easier for field agents to work closely with farmers.
These services are important as climate change makes farmers’ livelihoods more fragile.
Climate insurance
Dominick Wanyoike runs a tiny maize farm in Nakuru County, an area that mainly comprises smallholder farmers living on fewer than 5 hectares each. Weather patterns are changing in Kenya, and this especially hurts small farms, says Wanyoike, who is using his bare hands to separate grain from a small pile of maize husks in the garden at the front of his house.
“We decided to get insurance after one recent year when we were expecting the rains to come as usual, but they never came,” Wanjoike says. “The actual harvest was very low, our life was getting harder, and the increasing droughts were making life challenging.”
Pula launched its insurance products for smallholder farms in Kenya in 2015 and is expanding to other countries in the region. The company embeds the insurance into the costs of seed and fertiliser, or offers the insurance through government subsidies. This keeps the cost of the insurance low for farmers. Farmers are compensated if their yields are below a certain level.
Pula received support from the venture capital firm TLcom’s Africa Fund, which focuses on technology companies in the expansion stages. The European Investment Bank is a key investor in TLcom. The Bank signed a €10 million investment in 2016, and it is considering another investment to help more new African businesses. This investment is part of the Boost Africa facility that is funded by the European Commission.
“It is important that we continuously develop symbiotic relationships with the smallholder farmers and take care of them, make sure they are in business,” says Kinuthia, the Pula manager. “This will help keep everyone in business. After all, agriculture is our backbone in Kenya.”
Inspiring transport change across Kenya
Climate change, which has such a negative effect on small farmers, is also a big factor in the thinking behind the country’s flagship urban project — the new bus system and its all-electric line.
Nairobi’s roads are often packed and traffic crawls at peak times. There are few city buses, no trams or underground trains, and a skeletal rail service, so most people take private minivans or buses called matatus, or they use their own cars to get around. As the city’s population grows, congestion, travel times, noise and air pollution rise, too.
“The government is really looking forward to improving the bus situation,” says Joseph Kochalle, a roads engineer with the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority. “It’s a hard, hard day to get home in Nairobi or plan your journey.”
“The new bus transport network in Nairobi is going to help the metropolitan people, the economy, pollution and congestion a lot, because transport is a mess right now,” he says, sitting in a restaurant in the Westlands neighbourhood of central Nairobi, only a few metres from one of the city’s most hectic informal bus depots. “The new system also will inspire other metropolitan areas that are coming along, such as Mombasa and Kisumu.”
The five new bus lines in Nairobi will take the rest of this decade to complete. Planning started around 2014, so residents and transport officials are eager to speed up construction. Kenya hopes the new modern system and the electric line becomes an African example for efficient green transport.
‘A big step to help my life’
One evening in central Nairobi, Carolyne Omondi stands warily on the side of a busy highway, waiting to start her long trek home to the Kibera informal settlement after a full day’s work. Cars, vans, lorries and heavy goods trucks pass close to her feet, as she searches for a bus. Like most commuters, Omondi waits in long queues and unsafe conditions to catch a ride on a matatu, which is often old, rickety and uncomfortable.
“It’s not a good experience, especially when I’m returning from work,” says Omondi, a dental assistant in central Nairobi who lives in the Olympic Estate, a part of Kibera that is only nine kilometres away but takes at least an hour to reach through traffic and long bus queues. “You’re tired and you have to struggle to find a bus,” she says. “The people are so aggressive, security is not the best, there are pickpockets.”
Omondi wishes she could spend less time commuting. It would give her more free time to pursue her goal of returning to school to become a dentist.
“Better buses and transport,” she says, “would be a big step to help my life.”