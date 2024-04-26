The EU programme JASPERS (Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions) has 500 ongoing assignments in which experts from the European Investment Bank advise national, regional and local authorities on ways to align their projects with EU standards so that they’ll have a better chance of securing EU funding. Every single one of those 500 projects involves climate adaptation.

But it’s still not enough.

“We need to do more,” said Ambroise Fayolle, the European Investment Bank vice-president responsible for climate action. “More projects, more assignments, to make our societies and economies stronger, better prepared for the climate change impacts that are already materializing.”

Better regulation, a higher profile for adaptation in corporate climate plans, and more awareness of the financial impact of extreme weather events and other climate change impacts are crucial. That’s the message of speakers at the European Investment Bank’s Adaptation Days, held in Luxembourg on 24-25 April, who warned that the costs of inaction would, ultimately, outweigh investment made now.