Description

SpaceForMed is a joint initiative between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Space Agency (ESA) aiming to leverage European expertise in the space industry to strengthen infrastructure operations in the Southern Neighbourhood. Its objective is essentially to focus on examples in key application sectors where the bridging of the digital divide via tailored satellite based service could bring economic growth of direct benefit for the Mediterranean region.

The cooperation between the EIB and ESA is geared to increasing access to space technologies that can increase the efficiency and returns of projects in various sectors of the economy.

The FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) financed study identified and assessed project-related activities in three sectors (transport, energy and water) assessing the potential contribution of satellite based service to the benefit of Southern Neighbourhood countries. Additionally, the FTF has funded workshops and seminars targeting specific user groups and external stakeholders to stimulate the submission of proposals from relevant actors in line with SpaceForMed initiative.