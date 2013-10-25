Description In comparison to the first evaluation published in 2010, this second evaluation places greater emphasis on the structure and functioning of the facility, and less emphasis on the performance of the projects, with a view to optimising the design and implementation of the Debt facility. It therefore provides a full assessment of the performance of the RSFF instrument (including analysis of the governance and EIB/EC cooperation), as well as final conclusions and recommendations from a Horizon 2020 perspective.