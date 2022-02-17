Description

The European Investment Bank’s Innovation, Digital & Human Capital (IDHC) lending programme has been in place for over two decades. This orientation takes stock of recent lending in this area and sets the direction for the 2021-2027 period. While experience has confirmed the relevance and soundness of this lending programme, the green and digital transitions are game changers. The European Investment Bank aims to fully embrace the opportunities that these create, while providing targeted and effective support for their accelerated deployment, in line with its commitments under the Climate Bank Roadmap. This includes the financing of R&D, demonstration and first commercial deployment of innovative technologies, infrastructures and innovative business models that will propel the decarbonisation of the economy.