Description

With a view to considering ways to expand its support for private sector development, and with a focus on promoting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which face particular challenges in terms of access to finance, the European Investment Bank, via the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF), commissioned a study to assess “The Potential of Mesofinance for Job Creation in Mediterranean Partner Countries”. The study, carried out by the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, is based on a literature review, surveys of small entrepreneurs and consultations with government officials, staff of supervisory institutions, international donors as well as financial institutions in Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia. It may serve as a basis for pilot actions to test innovative approaches in enhancing access to finance for SMEs in the Mediterranean partner countries.