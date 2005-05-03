Description

This report presents the findings of an evaluation of "Public-Private Partnership" (PPP) projects financed by the EIB. Fifteen projects which were either fully operational or close to full completion were selected for a desk review, based on data and information available within the Bank. Ten of these were then selected for in-depth evaluation, covering the scope and geographical range of the Bank's PPP portfolio. The evaluation assessed the performance of the projects against the Bank's standard evaluation criteria in line with normal EV practice, but also paid particular attention to the Bank's role in the process and the impact of the PPP structure on both the project and the Bank.