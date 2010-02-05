Description

This ex-post evaluation concerns EIB financing in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). EIB policy on ICT investment has evolved over the last 10 years to accommodate the rapid rate of change that has occurred in the sector over this period, characterised by the modernisation of fixed telecommunications networks, roll-out of different generations of mobile telephony; new media and broadcasting technologies, in particular the switchover from analogue to digital terrestrial TV; as well as the rapid evolution of the semi-conductor sector in which Europe has an important research and innovation capacity.

This evaluation considers ICT operations with loan contracts signed between 1 January 1996 and 31 December 2008.