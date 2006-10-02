Description

This report presents the findings of an evaluation of EIB financing in the ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific) countries, and covers more specifically the provision of financing:

through individual loans (a separate evaluation will look at the financing through Global Loans)

under the Lomé IV Convention, referring to the period 1990-2003

both through EIB own resources and risk capital from EDF resources.

The main basis to evaluate the operations is the comparison of the ex-post results with the expectations and objectives at appraisal. Similarly, the report addresses the relevance of the EIB policies and strategies, as well as the impact of the EIB financial products. Finally the performance of the EIB in the management of those operations is analysed.