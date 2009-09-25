Description

Economic growth and urbanisation put increased pressure on water resources and aggravate water pollution. Furthermore, climate change effects are starting to become evident in many countries. The improvement of water availability and water quality world wide, as well as the protection of water resources, are essential to support all aspects of human life and the health of ecosystems.

This evaluation is the second thematic evaluation of water and sanitation projects financed by the EIB. Several other individual projects in the sector have been evaluated in recent years. The comparison of ex-post results with the expectations and objectives at appraisal is the main basis for the evaluation of these operations.