Description Energy has become a key item on the European Union policy agenda and for the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Bank promoting European objectives, which has made “sustainable, competitive and secure energy” one of its priority objectives in its Corporate Operational Plan for 2007-2009. In line with EU policy orientations, five areas have been defined for EIB lending: renewable energy (RE); energy efficiency (EE); research, development and innovation (RDI) in energy; security and diversification of internal supply (including trans-European energy networks); and of external supply (Neighbour and Partner Countries).