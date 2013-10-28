Description

The 2013 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has concluded at a confidence level of 95% that humans are responsible for 100% of global warming since the 1950s. Arguments for and against are now redundant and a waste of energy. The world must move towards a low carbon economy and the EIB, as the EU Bank, can play a vital role. We support climate action projects in Europe and further afield, striving to improve energy efficiency, the diversification of energy supplies and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through cutting our dependence on fossil fuels. Some of our projects and initiatives are showcased in this issue of EIB Info. Greener industries will create new economic growth and jobs. The EIB has played a part and will always continue to do so. The world is changing. People must change with it.