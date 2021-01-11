Description

In the context of the adoption of Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (The Regulation), the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and of the European Investment Fund (EIF), adopted November 2020, the EIB Group Personal Data Protection Policy. The Policy aims to demonstrate the common commitment of the EIB and the EIF to effectively apply the data protection principles enshrined in The Regulation.