The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is an EU initiative to help overcome the current investment gap in the EU by mobilizing private financing for strategic investments.

The EFSI has been provided with a governance structure the function of which is to ensure the appropriate use of the EU guarantee. This governance structure is composed of a Steering Board, an Investment Committee and a Managing Director.

The EFSI Steering Board governs the strategic implementation of EFSI for the purpose of ensuring the appropriate use of the EU Guarantee.